Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.