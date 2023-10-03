WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.