Wolfe Research Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.29.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $136.20 and a one year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,550 shares of company stock worth $3,846,352. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $4,911,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

