World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
World Fuel Services Stock Performance
World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than World Fuel Services
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.