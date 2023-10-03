XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

