XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.
XOMA Price Performance
NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.
XOMA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.