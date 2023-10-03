yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Hits $174.55 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. yearn.finance has a market cap of $174.55 million and approximately $30.35 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,260.07 or 0.19109106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,184 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

