Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
