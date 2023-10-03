Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yunhong CTI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

