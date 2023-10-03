ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

