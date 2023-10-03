ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Shares of ZIM stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
