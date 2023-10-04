1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS stock remained flat at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,077. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

