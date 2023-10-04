10,100 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,715.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

