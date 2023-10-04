11,525 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

