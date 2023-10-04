1,918,457 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,918,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,201,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises about 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,606,000 after acquiring an additional 248,051 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 50,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,605. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

