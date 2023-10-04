305 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.