3,280 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. 1,457,133 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.