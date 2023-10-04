356 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.70. 170,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

