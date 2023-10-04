358 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,915,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 204,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.02. 132,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,579. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $688.25 and a 200 day moving average of $681.47. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

