3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.26

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 254915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 139,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

