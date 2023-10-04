5,096 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

RWO opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

