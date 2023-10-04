6,600 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,754. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

