846 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

