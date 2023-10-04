9,000 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

