9,768 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 3,559,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

