A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 681952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $796.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

