Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.81

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.81 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 22328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.