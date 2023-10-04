Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.31. The stock had a trading volume of 469,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,636. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

