Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 11,059 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $825.14. 552,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

