Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 28,784 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,784 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 220,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,084. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

