Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 45,127 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

