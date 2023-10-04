Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,655 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 9,415,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,738,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

