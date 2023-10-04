Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 33,353 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 50,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $231,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

