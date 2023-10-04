Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 7,690 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

