Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 8,931 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.49. 178,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

