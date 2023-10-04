Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. 1,789,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.