Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 728,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

