Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,161. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

