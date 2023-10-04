Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $23.95 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,190. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

