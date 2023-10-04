Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.22% of Lennox International worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lennox International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LII traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $367.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,885. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $393.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

