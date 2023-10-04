Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $34.88 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.83. 709,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

