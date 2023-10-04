Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $61.57 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 372.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,082 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $61,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.40. 138,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,103. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.86. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

