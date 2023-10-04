Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.60. 1,636,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,944. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

