Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 19,964 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.45. 200,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.13 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

