Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 28,925 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 1,829,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

