Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 29,304 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 174.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.88. 107,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $177.49 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.59.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.