Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 47,823 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $200,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 27.1% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.23 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.