Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,740 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,311. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

Workday stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.67. 604,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,081. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of -430.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.