Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 20,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 674,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,201 shares of company stock valued at $48,101 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

