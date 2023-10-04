Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 8.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 1,128,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

