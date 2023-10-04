Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Trimmed by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

