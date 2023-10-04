Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,153 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 6,082,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,488. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

