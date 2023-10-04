Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 235.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.0% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,780. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

